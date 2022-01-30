Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jaipur: Four killed including 3 children as fire breaks out at oil factory

At least four people died after a fire broke out in Jaipur on Sunday. Out of the four, there were three children and one man. The fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in the Jamwa Ramgarh area of Jaipur. The fire was brought under control, said CO Shiv Kumar.

"The fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland. In the incident, three children and one man were burnt alive," Jamwaramgarh Circle officer Shiv Kumar said. Officials said the place was being used to pack thinner for painting works.

The deceased children belonged to a labourer's family working and residing on the premises.

Station House Officer Jogendra Singh said the two injured people have been admitted to the SMS hospital where their condition is stable.

