Kanpur: Anti-CAA protesters set vehicles on fire outside police chowki

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Kanpur protests

Anti-CAA protesters set vehicles on fire outside a police post in Kanpur. Earlier reports suggested that police chowki was set on fire by protesters but it later became clear that vehicles parked outside police chowki were set on fire. The incident occurred at Yateem Khana police chowki. Protesters set two motorcycles, a jeep and a tempo on fire. Yateemkhana police chowki falls under Begumganj police station.

Police had to lob tear gas shells and use canes to chase protesters away. Fire tenders were rushed to control the flame. 12 policemen have been injured in Kanpur violence so far. 5 protesters have been detained.

ADG (Kanpur) Prem Prakash said RAF has been called out along with 'Vajr' vehicles to control the situation.

Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai and former MLA and SP leader Kamlesh Tewari have been arrested as a precautionary measure and their vehicles have also been seized.

Officials said that crowds gathered in areas like Babupurva, Nai Sadak, Moolganj, Dalelpurva and Haleem College, and police in large numbers was deployed to keep a watch over the situation.

Rampur has emerged as another flashpoint alongside Kanpur.

Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, resulting in injuries to several people, including policemen, officials said.

Around 400 to 500 people gathered here to protest against the amended Citizenship Act amid a bandh call and five of them were taken into preventive custody, they said.

Praveen Kumar, IG (Law&Order) spoke about situation across UP on Saturday afternoon.

"In protest against Citizenship Amendment Act since December 10 in state, 705 people arrested and around 4500 people released after preventive arrest. 15 casualties have happened, and 263 police personnel were injured of which 57 personnel received fire arm injuries," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Gorakhpur doctor booked for allegedly instigating Aligarh protests

Also Read | Anti-CAA stir: Clashes erupt in UP's Rampur; several people, including policemen, injured

Watch | 12 cops injured, 5 protesters detained as violence escalates in Kanpur