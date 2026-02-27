Kannur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kannur:

The Kannur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 11 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kannur Assembly constituency comes under the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress Socialist Party (CSP) candidate Ramachandran Kadannappalli won the Kannur seat with a margin of 1,745 votes.

Kannur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kannur Assembly constituency is a part of the Kannur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,72,624 voters in the Kannur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 79,660 were male and 92,963 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 4,408postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kannur in 2021 was 409 (390 men and 19 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kannur constituency was 1,61,618. Out of this, 73,635 voters were male, 87,983 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 832 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kannur in 2016 was 1,007 (669 men and 338 women).

Kannur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress Socialist Party (CSP) candidate Ramachandran Kadannappalli won the Kannur seat with a margin of 1,745 votes (1.3%). He was polled 60,313 votes with a vote share of 44.98%. He defeated Congress candidate Satheeshan Pacheni, who got 58,568 votes (43.68%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Archana Vandichal stood third with 11581 votes (8.64%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress Socialist Party (CSP) candidate Ramachandran Kadannappalli won the Kannur seat with a margin of 1,196 votes (0.95%). He polled 54,347 votes with a vote share of 43.06%. Congress' Satheeshan Pacheni got 53,151 votes (42.11%) and was the runner-up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate KG Babu stood third with 13,215 votes (10.47%).

Kannur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Kadannappalli Ramachandran (Congress Socialist Party)

2016: Kadannappalli Ramachandran (Congress)

2011: A P Abdullakutty (Congress)

2009: A P Abdullakutty (Congress)

2006: K Sudhakaran (Congress)

2001: K Sudhakaran (Congress)

1996: K Sudhakaran (Congress)

1991: N Ramakrishnan (Congress)

1987: P Bhaskaran (Congress)

1982: P Bhaskaran (Independent)

1980: P Bhaskaran Janata Party

1977: P Bhaskaran (Bharatiya Lok Dal)

1970: N K Kumaram (Independent)

1967: E Ahamed (Indian Union Muslim League)

Kannur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kovalam Assembly constituency was 1,34,089 or 76.9 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,26,219 or 77.34 per cent.