Stones pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar; 3 injured

At least three people, including a woman were injured after stones were pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar's anti-CAA rally in Bihar on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Mallik Chowk of Sadar police station in Supaul, where youths raised slogans in support of the amended Citizenship Act. JNU alumni association president Kanhaiya Kumar had attended a meeting on Wednesday at Sisouni Nemanama in Kishanpur block after which he had left for Saharsa with his convoy. His convoy was stone-pelted as soon as he reached Mallik Chowk.

According to reports, a number of vehicles in Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy were halted following the incident. Soon, cops reached the spot and dispersed the other vehicles.

Glasses of Kumar's vehicles were shattered in the attack, while three people suffered injuries. Security officials were also present at the spot at the time of the incident.

All vehicles were later evacuated amidst tight security. DM Mahendra Kumar, SP Sudhir Kumar Porika arrived there with police force in large numbers as soon as the incident was reported.

However, the situation became normal after Kumar's convoy left. No one has been taken into custody regarding the incident.

