Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan share candid moments in Parliament, video goes viral | WATCH

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mandi, Kangana Ranaut and Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan today (June 26) shared a heartwarming moment at the Parliament in Delhi.

A video captured the two leaders greeting each other warmly with a ‘low five’ on Wednesday morning and the clip is going viral on social media. Kangana greeted Chirag with a clap on his hand as they met at the entrance of the Parliament.

The light-hearted moment has caught the attention of netizens. Chirag and Kangana starred in the 2014 Bollywood film 'Mile Na Mile Hum'.

Kangana Ranaut takes oath as MP in Parliament

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who registered her first victory on a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, took oath as a member of Parliament on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday (June 24). She defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ranaut said vowed to fulfill the responsibility that she has got as an MP to serve the people of her constituency- Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, "with full devotion".

"Today, I took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha in Parliament House. I will fulfill the opportunity I have got to serve the people with full devotion. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, we all will work together day and night to realise the dream of a developed and self-reliant India," Kangana said in a post on X.

She further said that the entire nation is hopeful that the opposition will emerge as valuable in Parliament."Like the PM said the entire nation is hopeful that the opposition will emerge as valuable. Let's see whether they will bring something valuable to the table or indulge in ruckus," Kangana told media after taking the oath.

Kangana-Chirag casual meet at NDA’s Parliamentary meeting

Earlier this month, the duo had met during NDA’s Parliamentary meet in New Delhi and it was like a scene right out of a feel-good movie when bumped into each other at the NDA’s Parliamentary meet in New Delhi. Their handshake turned into a chat, with Kangana holding onto his hand as they shared some light moments.