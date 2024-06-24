Monday, June 24, 2024
     
WATCH: Kangana Ranaut takes oath as BJP MP in Lok Sabha, says 'I will...'

Kangana Ranaut took oath as the Lok Sabha MP on Monday and vowed to work for the people with full dedication. WATCH video.

Image Source : SANSAD TV BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday (June 24) took oath as a member of Parliament on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha. Sharing the video of the same, she vowed to fulfill the opportunity that she has got as an MP to serve the people of her constituency -- Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, "with full devotion".

Kangana further said that the government will work round the clock to make India a developed and self-reliant country.

"I, Kangana Ranaut swear in the name of God...Today I took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha in Parliament House. I will fulfill the opportunity I have got to serve the people with full devotion. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we all will work together day and night to realise the dream of a developed and self-reliant India," Kangana posted on X.

More to follow...

 

