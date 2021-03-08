Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath joins Made in India app 'Koo'

Image Source : PTI Kamal Nath joins Made-in-India app 'Koo'

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has joined the Made in India micro-blogging platform 'Koo'. Nath, who is also a member of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, also asked his followers to join Koo.

In his "first" message on Koo, Nath posted "he is excited to be a part of the Koo platform". Nath also informed his followers on Twitter about him joining Koo and urged them to follow him on the new platform as well.

In recent days, Koo has been talked and about as an Indian alternative to Twitter. On this note, Mayank Bidwataka, Co-founder of Koo said "Koo as a platform welcomes people from all walks of life, ideologies, philosophies, political parties & affiliations. Prominent personalities from the opposition parties have also started joining Koo. Today Kamal Nath Ji, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh created an account and started his journey on Koo. Many more opposition party members are expected to join Koo soon."

Koo is also the winner of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat award'. It lets users send out posts in English, Hindi. Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Kamal Nath, several political leaders and celebrities, including Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy, Priyank Kharge, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy have also joined Koo.

The app was founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March 2020. The app recently crossed 4.9 million downloads.

