Kamal Nath, Arvinder Lovely meet Sonia Gandhi over current political situation in Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath, Arvinder Lovely meet Sonia Gandhi

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely met party interim president Sonia Gandhi in separate meetings at 10 Janpath on Friday evening. According to sources, Kamal Nath apprised Sonia Gandhi to the current political situation in the state.

Kamal Nath also apprised the party president about the Congress' strategy for the by-elections in the state.

The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh to Khandwa Lok Sabha and three assembly seats are to be held on October 30.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi in view of the upcoming elections.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Further, regarding Arvinder Singh Lovely's meeting with the Congress chief, it is being speculated that soon he can be given some new responsibility in the party.

(With inputs from IANS)

