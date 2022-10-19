Assam's Kamakhya Temple not being 'properly maintained': Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kamakhya Temple not being 'properly maintained': Supreme Court.

Kamakhya Temple news: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 19) said the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being properly maintained, saying there cannot be any compromise on hygiene.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar was hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple.

"I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can't be any compromise on hygiene," Justice Rastogi observed.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of.

He told the court that the temple has been taken care of by roping in expert bodies like the Indian Institute of Technology.

The apex court deferred the matter for hearing in January 2023 to enable a possible amicable solution between the parties.

The top court had in December 2021 disposed of a contempt plea by the elected Dolois (priest) representing members of Bordeuri Samaj of Kamakhya Devalaya alleging misappropriation of funds by the Kamakhya Debutter Board.

Nestled amongst the picturesque Nilachal hill atop Guwahati city, the world famous Kamakhya temple is the centre of Shakti cult.

(With PTI inputs)

