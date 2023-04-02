Sawal To Banta Hai: 'Whatever I said on minority, were based on reality', says activist Kajal 'Hindustani

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sawal To Banta Hai: Activist Kajal 'Hindustani' clarifies her controversial remarks on India TV

Sawal To Banta Hai: Activist Kajal 'Hindustani', who landed in controversy after her speech triggered communal tensions in Una in Gujarat's Gir Somnath, has confronted her remarks during the India TV show "Sawal To Banta Hai".

While speaking exclusively to India TV, the Hindu activist said she did not utter a single word which hurts the sentiments of the minority community. She, in fact, termed her speech an "eye-opener" for the women from the Muslim community who were allegedly "harassed" in the name of religion.

What happened in Gujarat?

Notably, during an event of Ram Navami on Thursday in Gujarat's Una, she allegedly gave a hate speech against the minority community. This triggered communal tension in the region.

During her speech, she pointed profits of marrying a Hindu man and lambasted the century-old practices of the minority community.

Meanwhile, while clarifying her remarks, she said all the words that she uttered on Thursday, were based on reality and added she has no repentance of what she had said.

"I have said what the women from the Muslim community were feeling for decades. I have a friend, who has issues with religious practices. She told me how the women from her community felt helpless due to the practices they have," said 'Hindustani'.

