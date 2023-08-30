Kabil Sibal's jibe at PM Modi over LPG price cut, asks is this not 'revri culture'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The former Union minister targets Modi government

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal took a jibe at PM Modi on Wednesday over the cut in LPG prices, asking if this is not "revri culture". His remarks comes a day after the Centre announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas (LPG).

"PM ji: Rs 400 relief for Ujjwala is not 'revri' culture? This is for poor households I guess. Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches. But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes 'revri' culture! Jai ho!," Sibal said, on a post on X.

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103. It will cost Rs 903 when the Centre's decision is implemented from Wednesday.

For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households.

Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.

35 crore.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

