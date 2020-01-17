Image Source : FILE Judicial custody of 54 extended in anti-CAA protest violence case

A court has extended till January 28 the judicial custody of 54 people who were arrested for allegedly being involved in violence during anti-CAA protests. Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav on Thursday extended the judicial custody through video conferencing.

Police has arrested 85 people in the district in connection with the arson and violence that broke out here during protests against the amended citizenship law on December 20 last year.

