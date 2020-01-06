JNU violence: Protests outside IIM Ahmedabad; Jignesh Mevani, Mallika Sarabhai take part

Protests against violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rocked campuses across the country on Monday. Over 400 activists and students gathered outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad to register their protest. Dalit leader and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai were among those who took part in the protest.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. All 34 students who were admitted to AIIMS trauma centre were discharged on Monday morning.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

A day after the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property.

In Mumbai, the protest by students at the Gateway of India that started at midnight continued with more people flocking at the iconic monument to express solidarity with students.

Students at Oxford university, Columbia University and University of Sussex also staged silent marches holding posters demanding safety of students on campus.

In Nepal, JNU alumni gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to protest against the violence on campus.