Mob attacked women inside JNU campus with acid: reports

Disturbing reports of acid been thrown at women inside JNU campus are emerging. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday when a mob of 100 masked men ran riot inside the campus with iron rods.

Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) in its report accused one of the goons of throwing acid at women inside the JNU campus.

"At 7 pm today reports of masked men and women entering the Jawaharlal University Campus emerged. JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh was brutally beaten up by masked ABVP goons inside the university premises, along with thousands of students. Reports also emerged of women trapped inside the hostels being attacked by these masked goons with acid. Pictures of these masked goons carrying not just iron rods but other deadly weapons have also emerged," the press note by JCC read.

Further, the JCC demanded registration of an FIR in this regard and action against the perpetrators of violence in the JNU campus. "We demand that the goons who unleashed terror in Jawaharlal Nehru University be identified and a First Information Report (FIR) be initiated immediately against them," it added.

