BREAKING: JNU registration date to be extended, VC Jagadesh says

JNU registration date to be extended, VC Jagadesh says

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that if needed date for the semester registration process will be further extended. Speaking to the reporters, Jagadesh Kumar said, "The situation in university is peaceful and normal. University will continue to function and conduct academic activities. We would like to help every student to continue their academic goals."

Earlier in the day, the HRD ministry met with a five-member team from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, including VC Kumar. The emergency meeting has been called to discuss the situation on the campus and resolve the standoff between students and the administration.

JNU's registrar and three rectors from the university are also part of the panel.

Meanwhile, Three JNU professors had moved to Delhi High Court with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footages and evidence relating to January 5 violence at JNU campus. The petition also sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with WhatsApp INC, Google INC and Apple INC pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS' including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members, in connection with the violence at JNU.

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

The petition, filed through advocates Abhik Chimni, Maanav Kumar and Roshni Naamboodiry, also sought a direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.