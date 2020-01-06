IIT-Bombay stands in solidarity with JNU, say 'freedom of speech should be protected'

The anger over violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is spreading across the country as the students and citizens staged protests on Monday condemning the violent attack on students and faculty of the JNU on Sunday. IIT-Bombay stood in solidarity with JNU and strongly condemned the violent attack.

"We, the undersigned faculty members of IIT Bombay, strongly condemn the violent attack on students and faculty members of Jawaharlal Nehru University on the evening of January 5, 2020. We see this as part of systematic attacks on all institutions in the country, including academic ones. We have watched with dismay the failure of universities and other academic institutes to protect their members; the cases are too many to be all listed here, but along with JNU we name Aligarh Muslim University and Benaras Hindu University, and even Jamia Millia Islamia where the administration has vocalized its attempt to defend the students," IIT Bombay said in its statement.

"We reassert the right of freedom of expression the Constitution of India grants us, and thus the right of intellectual engagement that follows from it including the right to debate, dissent, and protest democratically and peacefully within academic campuses as well as outside. We emphasize the intellectual autonomy of academic institutions to function without fear," it further added.

Violence had broken out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

The attack inside the prestigious university triggered protests in several parts of the country. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence.