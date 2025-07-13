JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment.

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) official X handle has been hacked by "anti-social elements", Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday (July 13), and directed the Jharkhand police to take immediate action in the matter.

JMM account hacked

The party’s account appears to have been targeted by crypto hackers, who posted what seems to be a cryptocurrency payment address along with an image of a chipmunk, a type of rodent. No additional posts have been made from the handle since the breach.

Hacked by anti-social elements: Soren

Soren also urged the X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to take note of the hacking incident involving the official handle of the JMM.

In an X post, the Chief Minister said, "JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements."

"Take congnisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action," the CM said, directing the Jharkhand Police to initiate measures.

Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment. A veteran leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, is recognised as the party's founding patron.

Also Read:

Also Read: