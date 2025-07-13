Public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, former diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla nominated to Rajya Sabha The nominations were carried out under Article 80(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, which authorizes the President to appoint individuals to the Rajya Sabha who possess distinguished expertise or practical experience in areas like literature, science, art, or social service.

New Delhi:

The President of India has nominated four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha under the powers granted by Article 80(1)(a), read with clause (3) of the Constitution. These nominations have been made to fill vacancies left by the retirement of previously nominated members.

Meet the new Rajya Sabha nominees

Ujjwal Deorao Nikam: A celebrated public prosecutor known for handling several high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. C Sadanandan Maste: A respected social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots experience. Harsh Vardhan Shringla: Former Foreign Secretary of India and a seasoned diplomat who has served in key global postings. Dr Meenakshi Jain: A noted historian and academic, widely known for her contributions to Indian historical scholarship.

Constitutional provision for nominations

The nominations have been made under Article 80(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, which empowers the President to nominate members with special knowledge or practical experience in fields such as literature, science, art, and social service.

Vacancies prompt fresh appointments

These appointments come in the wake of seats falling vacant due to the retirement of earlier nominated members, ensuring that the Rajya Sabha continues to benefit from the expertise and perspectives of distinguished citizens across various fields.