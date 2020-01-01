JioMart debut: What Reliance's new e-commerce venture will offer you

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's new e-commerce venture 'JioMart' will soon take on industry giants like Amazon and Flipkart as its retail arm, Reliance Retail, readies to make a debut. Reliance Retail is expected to connect three crore offline retailers with over 20 crore households across the country. Reliance's retail arm has started taking pre-registrations for JioMart. JioMart is currently available in Navi-Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

What will JioMart offer you

'Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan'

50,000+ grocery products

JioMart will offer you over 50,000 grocery products.

Free home delivery

JioMart assures you free home delivery

No minimum order value

There would be no minimum order set for any value unlike other e-commerce platforms that sometimes have such a restriction.

No questions asked return policy

If you want to return anything, there wouldn't be any hassles about it. You can simply return the product without having to answer any questions.

Express delivery

JioMart also promises you speedy delivery.

Pre-register to save upto ₹ 3000 at JioMart launch

JioMart has begun sending invites to Jio users to register for JioMart and avail preliminary discounts. Here are some simple steps to register yourself with JioMart:

Step 1: Visit official website of JioMart

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage

Step 3: Enter details like name, mobile number etc to pre-register yourself to save upto ₹ 3000 at JioMart launch