JioMart debut: What Reliance's new e-commerce venture will offer you

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's new e-commerce venture 'JioMart' will soon take on industry giants like Amazon and Flipkart as its retail arm, Reliance Retail, readies to make a debut. Reliance Retail is expected to connect three crore offline retailers with over 20 crore households across the country. Reliance's retail arm has started taking pre-registrations for JioMart. JioMart is currently available in Navi-Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.
What will JioMart offer you
'Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan'
50,000+ grocery products
JioMart will offer you over 50,000 grocery products.
Free home delivery
JioMart assures you free home delivery
No minimum order value
There would be no minimum order set for any value unlike other e-commerce platforms that sometimes have such a restriction.
No questions asked return policy
If you want to return anything, there wouldn't be any hassles about it. You can simply return the product without having to answer any questions.
Express delivery
JioMart also promises you speedy delivery.
Pre-register to save upto ₹ 3000 at JioMart launch
JioMart has begun sending invites to Jio users to register for JioMart and avail preliminary discounts. Here are some simple steps to register yourself with JioMart:
Step 1: Visit official website of JioMart
Step 2: Scroll down the homepage
Step 3: Enter details like name, mobile number etc to pre-register yourself to save upto ₹ 3000 at JioMart launch