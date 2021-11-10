Jharkhand: 75 pilgrims from Bengal injured as bus hits truck in Hazaribagh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI The incident happened at Danuwa-Bhanuwa Ghat on National Highway 2 in the Chouparan police station area. (Representational Image)

Around 75 pilgrims from West Bengal were injured after their bus hit a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened at Danuwa-Bhanuwa Ghat on National Highway 2 in the Chouparan police station area, they said.

The impact of the accident, which happened on Monday night, was so severe that all the 75 passengers were injured, and the condition of nine of them was serious, police said.

The pilgrims were travelling to Bodh Gaya from Basirhat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, they said.

Most of the passengers were provided fast-aided and discharged from a local health centre, but the nine seriously injured passengers were referred to the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, police said.

However, the relatives of the nine passengers refused to admit them there and took them to West Bengal.

The pilgrims were scheduled to travel to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh after visiting Bodh Gaya in Bihar. The bus was seized and a case registered, police said.

