Jharkhand: ‘Humiliated’ Dalit girl’s family gets Rs 25,000 compensation in Jamshedpur

Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district authorities on Sunday handed over Rs 25,000 as compensation to the family of a Dalit girl who set herself afire after allegedly being forced to remove her dress by a teacher who suspected that she resorted to unfair means during an exam.

Deputy Commissioner of the district, Vijaya Jadav, said that the two-member probe panel formed to investigate the matter has submitted its report.

Jadav visited the burn unit of the Tata Main Hospital where the 15-year-old girl is admitted to enquire about her health condition.

The DC urged the doctors to ensure proper treatment for her and said that, if needed, expert physicians would be consulted.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Dhalbhum, Sandeep Kumar Meena, and Executive Magistrate Sumit Prakash were also present.

The district administration has handed over Rs 25,000 compensation under provisions of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the victim's family members who were also provided with food prepared at the DC's residence.

Jadav assured the girl’s family of appropriate action in the matter.

The class 9 girl, in a statement to the police, has said that on October 14, the woman invigilator made her remove clothes in a room adjacent to the classroom to check if she was hiding paper chits in the uniform, despite strong resistance on her part.

Her mother said that the teenager could not bear the humiliation and set herself ablaze shortly after returning from school.

Police said the accused teacher was arrested under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

The administration has initiated a process so that the family gets the benefits of various government schemes.

