  Student's body recovered from Greater Noida drain; family accuses friends of murder

Greater Noida student found dead: The 22-year-old's body was found in a drain which is 800m from his college.

Reported By : Sanjay Sah Edited By : India TV News Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: October 15, 2022 21:15 IST
The victim was a second-year student of BSC (agriculture).
The victim was a second-year student of BSC (agriculture).

Greater Noida student found dead: The body of a 22-year-old student was recovered from a drain in Greater Noida. The victim, Yashasvi Raj, was a student at Galgotias University. When the student went missing, his parents filed a complaint and blamed the friends for murder. 

Raj was a second-year student of BSC, agriculture, and was a resident of Bihar. His body was recovered from a drain, which was 800 meters from the college. 

The student's family alleged that the youth was killed after a fight. Police, however, said they are waiting for the post-mortem report and would act once that arrived. 

