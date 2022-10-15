Student's body recovered from Greater Noida drain; family accuses friends of murder

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The victim was a second-year student of BSC (agriculture).

Greater Noida student found dead: The body of a 22-year-old student was recovered from a drain in Greater Noida. The victim, Yashasvi Raj, was a student at Galgotias University. When the student went missing, his parents filed a complaint and blamed the friends for murder.

Raj was a second-year student of BSC, agriculture, and was a resident of Bihar. His body was recovered from a drain, which was 800 meters from the college.

The student's family alleged that the youth was killed after a fight. Police, however, said they are waiting for the post-mortem report and would act once that arrived.

