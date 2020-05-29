Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 11 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 469

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 469 after 11 more people tested positive for coronavirus, a government bulletin issued stated. The state has so far seen four deaths due to the virus. At least 212 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, at least 253 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

Of the total cases, 300 were migrants who returned to the state recently, they said.

Altogether 5,343 travellers are under surveillance while 3,901 returnees completed observation of 28 days, officials said.

While 98,547 people are now lodged in various quarantine centres, 2,58,188 people are quarantined at home. The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 45.20 per cent against the national average of 42.75 per cent, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage