JEE Main 2023: NTA to start application process in November

Delhi: The National Testing Agency will start the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) next month and registration for the same will start in the third week of November. The entrance examination will be held in two sessions in January and April 2023.

As per the guidelines, the calculation of ranks will be on the basis of the highest marks received by the candidate in either of the two sessions. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year.

Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will make up Section A of the examination, whereas questions in Section B will have to be answered with a number value. Section A gives four marks for each accurate response while deducting one mark for each wrong response. Candidates are expected to attempt any five of the 10 questions in section B.

Candidates can fill up the application forms on the JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

