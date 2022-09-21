JDU MLC Dinesh Singh detained at Patna airport; interrogated by IT dept for 3 hours

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: JDU MLC Dinesh Singh detained at Patna airport

Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLC Dinesh Singh was detained at the Patna airport late on Tuesday. According to the details, Dinesh Singh was seen coming out of the airport after three hours his flight from Delhi landed.

The JD(U) MLC was questioned by the Income Tax department at the airport.

The Income Tax Department was also seen coming out of Patna Airport with a sealed suitcase.

The officials refused to answer any questions regarding the matter.

Commenting on the matter, MLC Dinesh Singh said that the Income Tax team had some questions for him and there was nothing to be found.

He said that he will give further information the next morning, as he is not well.

"The income tax team asked whatever they wanted to, after which I left. They did not find anything, any money, as there was nothing to be found," said MLC Dinesh Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)

