Follow us on Image Source : FILE JDU leader Deepak Mehta shot dead in Bihar's Danapur area

Janata Dal (United) leader Deepak Kumar Mehta was shot dead on Monday by criminals in Bihar's Danapur. He was shot twice earlier this evening, one bullet in the chest and another in the head. Mehta, the Vice-President of Nagar Parishad Danapur was later rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to bullet wounds.

Deepak Mehta contested the 2020 assembly elections from Danapur on an RLSP ticket, which later merged with JDU.

(Further details awaited).

Latest India News