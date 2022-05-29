JD(U) names Jharkhand unit chief Khiru Mahto as Rajya Sabha candidate, RCP Singh dropped

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Janata Dal (United) leaders Khiru Mahto and RCP Singh (Right).

Janata Dal (United) has named its Jharkhand unit chief and former MLA Khiru Mahto as the party's candidate from Bihar for Rajya Sabha elections, JD(U)'s national Rajiv Ranjan Singh informed on Sunday.

The party didn't renominate its former chief and present Union Minister of Steel and Rajya Sabha member Ramchandra Prasad Singh.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, has also previously been the principal secretary to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The relationship between RCP Singh and Nitish Kumar, who once considered to be number 2 to Bihar CM, had become frosty after the former nominated himself for the cabinet berth.

Until now, speculations were rife that the JD(U) may not renominate RCP Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

