BJP releases list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, Sitharaman to contest from Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of 16 candidates for elections to Rajya Sabha. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal will contest from Karnataka and Maharashtra respectively.

Of the 16 candidates, 6 are from Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded two women -- Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav -- from the state.

The party announced the names of two candidates each from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar and one candidate each from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The name of BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam, who was a Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, was missing from the first list of candidates.

The party has given ticket to former MLA Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana.

Kavita Patidar will be the party's nominee from Madhya Pradesh, Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan and Kalpana Saini from Uttarakhand.

From Bihar, the party has fielded Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel.

Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde has been nominated from Maharashtra and Jaggesh from Karnataka, according to a BJP release.

(With inputs from PTI)

