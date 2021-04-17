JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy tests COVID-19 positive

Saturday, April 17, 2021
     
For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today.

PTI PTI
Bengaluru Updated on: April 17, 2021 11:51 IST
Image Source : PTI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old JD(S) leader tweeted.

For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today. He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.

Also Read: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests COVID-19 positive for 2nd time in 8 months, hospitalised

