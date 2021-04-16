Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests COVID-19 positive for 2nd time in 8 months, hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, hours after he held an emergency meeting over COVID at his residence. He tested positive for the second time in eight months.

Yediyurappa will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier today, said Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He requested all those who had come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine

"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa.

Last year in August, Karnataka CM had tested positive for coronavirus. The 78-year-old BJP leader had got his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in March.

In a tweet then, he had said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine."

Yediyurappa was last year admitted to the same Manipal Hospital for nine days, and was discharged on recovery.

The chief minister had cut short his campaign programme for bypolls in Belagavi on Thursday, due to high fever and exhaustion, official sources said.

Earlier today, he had chaired an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top officials for about one-and-half hours regarding COVID situation in the state and had addressed the media.

