Japan Airlines plane returns to Delhi after being airborne for nearly five hours I Know WHY

Delhi: After being airborne for nearly five hours, a Tokyo-bound Japan Airlines aircraft with around 200 passengers, returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Wednesday.

The official at the Delhi airport said the flight took off for Haneda Airport in Tokyo at around 7.20 pm on Tuesday and due to a technical issue, it returned at around 12.45 am on Wednesday.

A passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI that after flying for nearly five hours, the flight returned to the national capital on Wednesday.

All the passengers have been accommodated at a hotel in Delhi. The rescheduled flight is scheduled to take off late in the evening from Delhi for Tokyo, the passenger said.

Japan Airlines could not be immediately contacted for comments.

Earlier on Monday, Fly Dubai aircraft caught fire in one of its engines soon after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport. However, the flight landed safely in Dubai on Tuesday morning.

