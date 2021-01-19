Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Netaji birth anniversary: Modi government decides to celebrate January 23 as Parakram Diwas

Netaji birth anniversary: Modi government decides to celebrate January 23 as Parakram Diwas

The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on January 23, as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, the Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2021 10:45 IST
Netaji birth anniversary, Parakram Diwas
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Netaji's birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas

The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on January 23, will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, the Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Culture held a high-level committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had earlier, wrote to PM Modi seeking the declaration of the national holiday on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in the public domain."

Mamata, in her letter, demanded the Prime Minister to declare a holiday in all schools, educational institutions, and government offices on the date of Netaji's birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also pointed that next year would mark the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter.

ALSO READ | Declare Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday as national holiday: Mamata writes to PM Modi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News