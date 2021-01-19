Netaji birth anniversary: Modi government decides to celebrate January 23 as Parakram Diwas

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Netaji's birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas

The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on January 23, will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, the Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Culture held a high-level committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had earlier, wrote to PM Modi seeking the declaration of the national holiday on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in the public domain."

Mamata, in her letter, demanded the Prime Minister to declare a holiday in all schools, educational institutions, and government offices on the date of Netaji's birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also pointed that next year would mark the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter.

