Declare Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday as national holiday: Mamata writes to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, seeking the declaration of national holiday on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain."

Mamata, in her letter, demanded the Prime Minister to declare a holiday in all schools, educational institutions and government offices on the date of Netaji's birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also pointed that next year would mark the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi to declare 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday and "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain." pic.twitter.com/tao0iIK23a — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

She also sought inquiry into the final days of Subhas Chandra Bose's life. Although official records claim that he was martyred in a plane crash on August 18, 1945, a section of historians have challenged the claim.

The government must "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain", the West Bengal CM appealed to PM Modi. The issue related to the lack of clarity on Bose's demise was also raised ahead of the previous assembly elections in West Bengal.

