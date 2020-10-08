Image Source : PTI PM Modi to launch Jan Andolan for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour today

Amid growing public indifference to wear masks and avoid mass gatherings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a Jan Andolan for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour today on October 8, 2020. The campaign will be launched by way of a tweet in view of the upcoming festival and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage people's participation and a Covid-19 pledge will be taken by everyone. It endeavours to be a low-cost but high-intensity campaign with the key messages to 'wear mask, follow physical distancing, maintain hand hygiene'.

A concerted action plan will be implemented by the Central ministries and departments, state governments and Union Territories with region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts.

The action plan will also include simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen, dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places, involving frontline workers and targeting the beneficiaries of government schemes.

It would also involve installing hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message, and running mobile vans for regular awareness generation.

Audio messages, pamphlets and brochures will also be distributed in a bid to create awareness. Support of local cable operators and the media will be sought for effective outreach and impact.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision has been taken to remind the public that the pandemic is still raging.

"Masks, social distancing and washing hands are the three ways to remain safe in the absence of any vaccine. We have decided to launch a public campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places," said Javadekar while briefing the media on different cabinet decisions.

Javadekar said India has so far been able to keep the Covid casualty count low and recoveries high. The campaign is intended to keep it that way.

