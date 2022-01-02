Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
16 tourists injured in two-vehicle collision in J-K's Udhampur

PTI
Jammu Published on: January 02, 2022
The injured were rushed to Udhampur district hospital and 10 of them were later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialized treatment, the officials said. 

Sixteen tourists were injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and a tanker near Patnitop hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.

The tourists, mostly residents of Delhi, were returning from the hill station when the accident took place near Kud, over 100 km from here, in the evening, the officials said.

They said the mini-bus carrying the tourists, including women, collided head-on with an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction, resulting in injuries to 16 tourists.

The injured were rushed to Udhampur district hospital and 10 of them were later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialized treatment, the officials said. The condition of two of the injured, including a girl, was stated to be "critical", they said. 

