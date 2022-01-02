At least 13 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File image of Devika river

At least 13 people were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after an iron shuttering over under-construction bridge collapsed in the Vijaypur area on Sunday. Those injured were rescued by J&K Police and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The major bridge is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation over the Devika river at Ramgarh-Koulpur, the officials said. They said the iron shuttering connecting two of many pillars caved in around 4.15 pm, injuring 13 people. A rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured, mostly labourers working at the site, were evacuated to hospital, the officials said, adding the condition of two of them was stated to be "serious".

They said the seriously injured were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment. The officials said the cause of the accident was not known immediately.

