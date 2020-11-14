Ladakh, higher reaches of J&K receive fresh snowfall; Srinagar-Leh road closed

Image Source : PTI Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of J-K, Ladakh; rainfall in plains

Fresh snowfall lashed higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, which led to the closure of Srinagar-Leh road for traffic, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said. Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, including the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, north Kashmir's Baramulla district, and the tourist resort of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district received snowfall which was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.

They said there were reports of snowfall from other areas in the higher reaches, including Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, besides in Zojila Pass and Drass (in Ladakh UT).

They said due to the snowfall, authorities closed the Srinagar-Leh road, which passes through Zojila pass and connects Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh union territory, for traffic.

"The road has been closed for traffic as a precautionary measure in the wake of snowfall," the officials said.

Meanwhile, most of the areas in the plains of the Kashmir valley received rains, bringing down the temperature.

The MET Office has said there will be an increase in precipitation during the next two days with the peak around Saturday night and Sunday.

The weather is likely to improve significantly thereafter, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

