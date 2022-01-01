Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces kill terrorist in encounter in Kupwara district

Highlights
- Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter
- The police in 100 successful operations in J&K have killed 182 terrorists in 2021
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jumagund area of Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.
"One unidentified #terrorist killed in an #encounter at Jumagund area of #Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
