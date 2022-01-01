Saturday, January 01, 2022
     
Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces kill terrorist in encounter in Kupwara district

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Paras Bisht
Srinagar Updated on: January 01, 2022 17:56 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Jammu & Kashmir security forces kill terrorist in encounter in Kupwara district 

Highlights

  • Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter
  • The police in 100 successful operations in J&K have killed 182 terrorists in 2021

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jumagund area of Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said. 

"One unidentified #terrorist killed in an #encounter at Jumagund area of #Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job," police said. 

