Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces kill terrorist in encounter in Kupwara district

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jumagund area of Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

"One unidentified #terrorist killed in an #encounter at Jumagund area of #Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

