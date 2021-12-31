Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: 80 terrorists arrested, infiltration down this year, says DGP

The police in 100 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 have killed 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, DGP Dilbag Singh informed on Friday. Infiltration has come down this year and only 34 terrorists have managed to cross border, he added.

As many as 497 people have been booked under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh also added that 9 JeM terrorists involved in attack on police bus in Pantha Chowk have been eliminated in last 24 hours. Talking about youngsters joining terror ranks, he said, "134 youngsters joined terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 and 72 of them have been neutralised, 22 arrested," he said.

On Hyderpora operation, Singh said, "We have made it clear that the operation was transparent. We feel hurt about the utterances." A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and the police had claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said they were innocent, prompting the police to order the inquiry.

Political parties had on Thursday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir Police for threatening penal action for criticising its probe into the Hyderpora encounter, saying the "bullying" tactics will not work. "If they have evidence, they should present it to investigation panels. Their remarks unlawful and law will take its own course," he added.

