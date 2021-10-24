J&K: Army jawan, 2 cops injured in counter-terrorist operation in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Policemen, army jawan injured

Two policemen and an army jawan were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir today. According to the details, the incident was reported from Bhata durian forest area of Poonch district in the union territory. Commenting on the operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police said terrorists opened fire on a joint team of police and army personnel, in which two cops and one army jawan sustained injuries.

The police said one Pakistan LeT terrorist, identified as Zia Mustafa was being taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a terrorist hideout. These terrorists were involved in an encounter in which three Army jawans and a JCO were martyred.

During the search, as the team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel, following which two policemen and one army jawan were injured.

The Jammu and Kashmir police further said LeT terrorist Mustafa also sustained injuries in the incident and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy firing.

Earlier on Friday, two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said terrorists involved in a recent attack on security forces in Poonch, in which five Army personnel including a JCO were martyred, were present in the area for the last two to three months.

