JK police attaches immovable properties of terrorists involved in grenade attacks

J-K SIU attaches immovable properties of 3 people.

Sesal: In a major crackdown against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Friday seized immovable properties of three persons including Abdul Majid Lone who were allegedly involved in terrorist activity.

According to the police officials, the three of the accused were arrested for allegedly hurling a grenade at the Police Post, Gool on August 2, last year.

Properties include a single-storey house of Abdul Majid

According to the news agency ANI, the immovable properties include a single-storey house of Abdul Majid Lone at Sesal, a house of Mohammed Farooq, and a chemist shop of Shahdin Padyar. With the latest action, the properties now cannot be transferred, leased out and disposed of.

These properties were attached in the presence of a Magistrate, on the orders of DGP, Dilbagh Singh under the Explosive Substance Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 and PDPP Act, said officials.

Earlier in the day, the SIU team led by its District Chairman, DSP, Vikar Ahmed Butt under the supervision of ASP, Gaurav Mahajan went to the specific locations under a posse of security men and pasted the notices on the houses amid drum-beat proclamation in the presence of Local Sarpanches, Panches and Chowkidars.

