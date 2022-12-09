Jammu & Kashmir: Panic grips South Kashmir’s Yaripora after suspected hepatitis outbreak

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Many patients were diagnosed with Hepatitis c and E in Turka Tachloo village in Kulgam.

Jammu and Kashmir: Panic has gripped South Kashmir’s Yaripora area after minor a girl died and several others were infected after a suspected Hepatitis outbreak. The health department has launched a massive screening in the village for the collection of samples. Many patients were diagnosed with Hepatitis c and E in Turka Tachloo village in Kulgam.

According to health officials, almost seven teenage kids have tested positive for hepatitis C and E so far. They have also been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment among them one is critical.

Official sources have confirmed that one minor girl, who had been admitted to the JVC hospital in Srinagar, died due to the outbreak, while over a dozen have tested positive for the infection as a result of the outbreak.

