Friday, December 09, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Panic grips South Kashmir’s Yaripora after suspected hepatitis outbreak

Jammu & Kashmir: Panic grips South Kashmir’s Yaripora after suspected hepatitis outbreak

According to health officials, almost seven teenage kids have tested positive for hepatitis C and E so far. They have also been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment among them one is critical.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sreelakshmi | Kulgam
Published on: December 09, 2022 21:14 IST
Many patients were diagnosed with Hepatitis c and E in
Image Source : FILE Many patients were diagnosed with Hepatitis c and E in Turka Tachloo village in Kulgam.

Jammu and Kashmir: Panic has gripped South Kashmir’s Yaripora area after minor a girl died and several others were infected after a suspected Hepatitis outbreak. The health department has launched a massive screening in the village for the collection of samples. Many patients were diagnosed with Hepatitis c and E in Turka Tachloo village in Kulgam.

According to health officials, almost seven teenage kids have tested positive for hepatitis C and E so far. They have also been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment among them one is critical.

Official sources have confirmed that one minor girl, who had been admitted to the JVC hospital in Srinagar, died due to the outbreak, while over a dozen have tested positive for the infection as a result of the outbreak.

ALSO READ | Eating imported frozen berries can put you at risk of Hepatitis A? New Zealand warns consumers

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News