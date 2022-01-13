J&K: Active since 2018, JeM terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter identified as Pakistani national

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: JeM terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam encounter identified as Pakistani national

Highlights The killed JeM terrorist was identified as Babar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) said

The IGP said Babar was active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018

An AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades were recovered from the terrorist

The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir was identified as Babar, a Pakistani national, informed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Thursday. Commenting further, Kumar said Babar was active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018.

An AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the terrorist, the IGP further said.

"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," the IGP said in a statement.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists had begun on Wednesday in the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

A police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib was martyred in action while three Indian Army soldiers sustained injuries, the IGP had said.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation continues: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

(With inputs from ANI)

