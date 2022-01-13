J&K: Active since 2018, JeM terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter identified as Pakistani national

Highlights
The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir was identified as Babar, a Pakistani national, informed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Thursday. Commenting further, Kumar said Babar was active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018.
An AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the terrorist, the IGP further said.
"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," the IGP said in a statement.
The encounter between security forces and terrorists had begun on Wednesday in the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib was martyred in action while three Indian Army soldiers sustained injuries, the IGP had said.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation continues: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
(With inputs from ANI)
