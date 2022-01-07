Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: 3 terrorist killed during encounter in Budgam, operation over.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Thursday evening (January 6) in Jammu and Kashmir's Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam district, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Friday.

"Three terrorists killed in encounter. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

