Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army saves life of pregnant woman amid heavy snowfall conditions

Soon after the birth of the baby, the woman developed some complications for which she needed to be evacuated immediately to SDH Kupwara for surgery. As the Army team was already back to COB and the road was still blocked due to snowfall, the doctor at PHC called up the Army for help.

The Indian Army on Thursday conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Kupwara's Damni village. The woman, Nasesm Kham, was rushed from Nunwani Panchayat of Kalaroos Block to the primary health care (PHC) centre in Kalaroos despite heavy snowfall.

At 8:30 pm in the night, the Indian Army received a distress call from Asha Worker in Danmi requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition. Due to heavy snowfall, roads were completely blocked and no civil ambulance could reach. Realising the criticality of the situation, the medical & rescue team from Kalaroos COB was immediately rushed to the location and the patient was safely evacuated to the Kalaroos hospital where she gave birth to a baby girl.

The same Army team from Kalaroos COB was again sent to Kalaroos PHC with the vehicle and the lady was shifted to SDH Kupwara safely in the night itself. The family and doctors expressed their gratitude to the Army for their swift action and timely assistance.

