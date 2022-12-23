Indian Army issues advisory on Covid, asks defence personnel to take safety measures

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The advisory issued by the Indian Army asks defence personnel to follow COVID protocols like the usage of masks and social distancing.

The Indian Army issued an advisory on Friday asking defence personnel to take up adequate measures to tackle COVID. The advisory asked them to take up measures such as the usage of face masks in closed or crowded places, practising hand sanitisation, and maintaining social distancing among others.

The advisory has been issued amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, China and the United States. It also states that those individuals who are found symptomatic will be tested for the disease.

The Centre, states and UTs are issuing constant advisories and guidelines after the detection of 3 cases of Omicron subvariant in India. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is set to hold a virtual meeting on the COVID situation in the state on Friday whereas PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the preparedness to fight a new outbreak. The Chief Ministers of many states across the country are also engaged in high-level talks to ensure that they are prepared to combat any new outbreak of the disease.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,96,43,076 samples have been tested up to December 22 for COVID-19. Of these 1,25,361 samples were tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,690.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal Covid vaccine approved as booster dose

Latest India News