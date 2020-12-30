J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Parimpora

Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces

A militant was killed in an overnight encounter in the Parimpora area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Militants had opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in the Parimpora area on Tuesday evening, a police official said. He said the cordon was strengthened after and the two sides exchanged fire intermittently throughout the night. One militant has been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was in progress.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a central reserve police force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district when the sentry at a camp fired warning shots after noticing suspicious movement.

Police said the sentry at a camp in the Papchan area of Bandipora district noticed some suspicious movement during the night after which he fired warning shots in the air.

"A constable of CRPF 3rd battalion identified as Vikas Kumar was injured in this incident," a police officer said.

"He was shifted to hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable. We are ascertaining the exact details as to how the constable got injured if the sentry fired warning shots in the air," the police officer added.

