12 terrorists surrendered during encounters in Jammu and Kashmir this year

12 terrorists surrendered during encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year

As many as twelve terrorists have surrendered during live encounters with security forces this year, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said. Earlier today, two local terrorists affiliated with terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces in Kulgam.

"Two terrorists of LeT surrendered during the live encounter at Kulgam. So far 12 terrorists have surrendered during live encounters with security forces this year.....Police recovered incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition from the two terrorists surrendered during the encounter at Kulgam's Tongdounu," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh accused Pakistan of sending terrorists to India. "We have got enough evidence to incriminate Pakistan for not only training people but also for sending terrorist outfits to India to disturb the ongoing District Development Council poll process," he said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps had said that Pakistan has been making efforts to misguide the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)

