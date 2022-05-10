J&K: 4 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE 4 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police along with the security forces have arrested four hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Force (TRF) and Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) from Bemina area in Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday.

"Acting on a specific tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Bemina, a checkpoint was set up at the Bemina crossing. Two individuals approaching the checkpoint in a suspicious manner were challenged by the joint party following which they tried to flee. However, they were apprehended by the joint party," the police said.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Tawoos Rasool Gada and Saleem Jan Bhat, both residents of Usmanabad in Bemina.

"After search, one Chinese pistol, one magazine and 10 live rounds were recovered from their possession," the police said.

"During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they were working as hybrid terrorists of TRF/LET and were involved in delivering pistols in the city to carry out targeted killings at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

On basis of the disclosures made by the two individuals, a cordon and search operation was launched at Hamdania Colony in Srinagar which led to the arrest of two more associates of the terror module, who have been identified as Abdul Hameed Rah alias Ali and Sajad Ahmed Marazi, both residents of Hamdania Colony.

"Two more Chinese pistols, two magazines and 10 live rounds were recovered from their possession," the police said.

