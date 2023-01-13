Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Jammu & Kashmir weather report: Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts | CHECK DETAILS.

Jammu & Kashmir weather report updates : Authorities today (January 13) have issued an avalanche warning in around 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. According to Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Management (JKSDM), a High danger level avalanche warning above 200 metres has been issued for Bandipora and Kupwara districts for the next 24 hours.

Medium danger level :

A medium danger level avalanche will likely occur above 2,000 metres over Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

Low-danger level:

A low-danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas, said the release.

On Thursday (January 12), an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vaishno Devi Yatra helicopter services 'suspended' amid bad weather:

Flight operations suspended at Srinagar airport due to snowfall:

Air traffic to and fro Kashmir was suspended on Friday and flights for the rest of the day cancelled due to snowfall across the valley, officials said. Flight operations had taken place in the morning, but had to be suspended due to continuous snowfall and low visibility, the officials said.

“All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather,” the officials at the Srinagar airport said.

They said the passengers of the cancelled flights would be accommodated by the respective airlines in the next available flight “at no extra cost”. The fresh snowfall, including in Srinagar and other plains, started early Friday and continued till last reports came in.

While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, the areas in the plains received light to moderate snowfall. The inclement weather has also resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, the officials said.

The highway was closed for traffic due to landslides at Mehar, and slippery conditions of the road, they said. The officials said road clearance operations were going on, but continuous snowfall and rain was making the job difficult.

(With agencies inputs)

